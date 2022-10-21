Mayor Davey weighs in on the seven Charter Amendments

When our Village’s founders were going through the incorporation process, they recognized they were creating a vision for a community that would stand the test of time to preserve our island paradise. To maintain this beautiful community, we needed a system that allows our local government to progress alongside its residents.

So, when they drafted our Charter, they made it a living, breathing document that was reviewed and subject to amendment on a regular basis. Accordingly, the Charter Revision Commission, composed of residents and one Council member, was created. After holding numerous public meetings to identify and discuss improvement to the Charter, the Commission made recommendations at a Council meeting on March 28. These recommendations are now coming before our community for a vote on November 8.

The Amendments’ language is limited by Florida Law’s 75-word restriction on ballot measures, but mostly does a good job of allowing our local government to stay nimble – in a position to tackle infrastructure projects while addressing flooding, the impacts of climate change, as well as improving transparency.

Amendment 1

This proposed change addresses inflation during the last 20 years by increasing the threshold amount required for ordinances. It allows our Council to move smaller, budget-approved projects along more quickly. It also preserves the transparency afforded to our residents and saves the government $7,500 in expenses per resolution passed. I am voting Yes.

Amendment 2

Our Village has always worked to be fiscally responsible and very mindful of when debt is necessary to provide the expected levels of service, while safeguarding property values. But the issues we are addressing are not just about services. They are about preserving our island paradise for generations to come. Just with the projects currently underway (shoreline protection, storm water system, roadway improvements) we are fast approaching our debt ceiling and will soon hit it. Amending the debt cap will provide us additional flexibility and the capacity to complete these enormously critical infrastructure projects. It also shows our partners in these projects that we are serious about getting the work done. For example, I am currently in Washington DC, working with staff to secure funding from the US Army Corps of Engineers for our shoreline protection program. I am voting Yes.

Amendment 3

This Amendment supplements Amendment 2 by allowing our residents to vote on whether we can go above the debt cap if we find ourselves needing to borrow more money than the debt cap allows. I am voting Yes.

Amendment 4

The Amendment avoids voters having to face a ballot with 20 or 30 cumbersome zoning code clarifications, which cannot be properly explained in less than 75 words. Instead, it requires a supermajority to make text amendments to the zoning code via ordinance. Thus, requiring two meetings with an opportunity for public input and a mechanism to challenge any zoning decision made by Council. I am voting Yes.

Amendment 5

This Amendment will make the election process longer, lengthen the campaign season, increase costs to the Village, and have the detrimental effect of deterring people from running for council due to the added costs of campaigning. I am voting No.

Amendment 6

This Amendment provides more notice to our residents about government activities, complementing the current notices in local papers and postings at Village Hall, which are required by Florida law. I am voting Yes.

Amendment 7

Faith in the integrity of our government is critical to its success. Anything that creates more transparency and openness in government is positive and necessary to our continued success. I am voting Yes.

Humbly submitted,

Michael W. Davey

Davey is the outgoing Mayor of Village of Key Biscayne, completing his second term after the Nov. 8 election.