Moss clarifies Vision Plan deferral and invites community to attend meeting

As Council Liaison to the Vision Board, I deferred the Vision Plan item in January, not because of anyone’s request for it to be deferred. I deferred it because the Village administration mistakenly placed an unfinished document on the agenda that I had not reviewed and without my approval.

The document that the administration placed on the agenda was not the final document.

It was not proofread and, more importantly, it did not include the many items that the vision board asked to be clarified, corrected, removed and added.

I strongly believed that the unfinished document that night should not be supported by the Council, and it had to be deferred until finished.

The Vision Plan is a directional guide only, a tool for councils to use to set strategic initiatives and determine priorities to direct the manager to what we want done. It is not for the manager to implement. The plan is to be flexible and can be amended at any time by Council. The plan identifies issues from the residents and gives illustrative ideas of possible solutions that could be considered.

One example is the traffic at Harbor Drive and Crandon Boulevard. The plan gives “a solution” of a round-about, but this is not necessarily “the solution.”

If the council decides to direct the manager to address this issue, the manager will bring the best solution forward – one that has been engineered correctly based on a proper traffic study for the council’s consideration.

Traffic studies are not done at the vision level.

The Vision Plan does not propose to increase density. It does not propose having larger buildings. As far as I know, nobody who lives in Key Biscayne wants this. There is misinformation spreading in Key Biscayne regarding the Vision Plan, and the affordable housing bills in the State Legislature, aimed to scare residents into wrongfully thinking the Vision Plan has something to do with the state law. There is no difference with or without a Vision Pan regarding the state’s affordable housing bill.

The risk today in the commercial zone is the deterioration of our pedestrian-focused small town feeling when buildings must meet FEMA flood requirements and meet our own existing code requirements.

Most residents don’t realize that today’s code allows a property owner to build a structure on a commercial lot, taller, larger and closer to the street, while requiring a higher first floor, in comparison to the existing buildings we have today. This can have a substantial impact on the characteristics of our Key.

The plan aims to protect us from losing the qualities we love and ensure that the characteristics we desire are correctly incorporated into future designs. Doing nothing will be to our own detriment.

Immediately after deferring the item in January, I worked closely with our Building, Zoning, and Planning Director going through the Vision Plan page-by-page. After the extensive public process over the past three years, our goal was to ensure that all items that had been discussed at Vision Board meetings since April of 2022 were fully incorporated into the document.

Last month, after final review of the Vision Pan, I gave my approval that the plan is ready to be placed on May’s agenda for the council’s consideration. (All vision board meetings were open to the public and recorded and are available at this link.

Residents’ involvement has been a crucial component of the process from the beginning. The Village will be hosting a community meeting regarding the Vision Plan on April 18 at 6 p.m. in the Community Center Lighthouse Room. All residents are welcome, it would be wonderful if you could join us.

Brett Moss is an award-winning architect and principal at Moss Architecture & Design Group.