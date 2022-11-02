Moss: Whether for or against the Amendments,vote based on facts, not disinformation

With a 75-word limitation on a ballot, referendums involve the electorate to make decisions who have relatively little information about complex issues producing vulnerability that may generate decisions centered on false information.

Referendums create space for actors on either side of the question to wrongfully portray the opportunities or risks between the proposed change and status-quo, having the ability to confuse or seduce the people.

Requiring decisions to go to referendum in our Charter is a tool for protection and not so much a way to make decisions on specific issues. Referendums are complicated and deter anyone from attempting to propose anything in the future. What we as a community decide on what absolutely needs protection, must be considered carefully, not to be too restrictive at our own detriment, fearful for something that more than likely never will happen, and governing by referendum.

Propaganda and disinformation are spreading through the community regarding the Charter Amendments – “pushing overdevelopment,” “destroy the uniqueness of our village,” “a ploy to take away power from the electorate,” “say no to all amendments,” and even tying the vision plan and other candidates to some development scheme – are examples of emotional fear tactics to influence your vote.

Nobody is pushing a scheme.

Some believe Amendment 4 is too restrictive and others don’t. Voting “yes” or “no” is fine, but make this decision on accurate information and not disinformation.

I want to clarify that the vision plan does not support overdevelopment nor increase in density.

It’s unfortunate that people have decided to spread this disinformation. The vision plan does not recommend the commercial properties to be redeveloped larger, higher with more density as (Councilmember Ignacio) Segurola stated in his article published in Islander News. In fact, the vision plan has not been finalized, nor has it been presented to council. The plan states clearly that there should be no increase in density. It looks at when redevelopment occurs, what concepts are important for our community that should be incorporated. The illustration in the plan is a rendition from an outside artist to help explain possibilities.

After analyzing the seven Amendments, I will be voting “yes” to Amendment 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7; and “no” to Amendment 1 and 5.

Amendment 2, adjustment to our current debt cap, is most important for our community. Protecting our island is paramount and the projects necessary will need to be funded. Amending this restriction this year is the correct timing and the proper process. Waiting at the critical moment when funds are needed causes delays to crucial projects becoming a serious issue to our own detriment.

I am in support of Amendment 4, allowing a supermajority council vote or referendum to certain zoning issues. Zoning definitions and zoning uses are too restrictive to be considered by referendum alone. We have not amended our zoning definitions in over a decade, and they need simple amendments for clarifications, which is nearly impossible to do by referendum. I personally don’t worry about the threat of an attempt to increase density. In the highly unlikely event that a Council decides to increase density, it will be immediately overridden by the electorate and never will happen.

Whether you vote “yes” or “no” next week is not right nor wrong, but making this decision because of the circulating propaganda and disinformation is. Listen to both sides of the question from respectable people who give you accurate information to make the best decision for our community.

Brett Moss is a long-term Key Biscayne resident, award-winning architect and current Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember.