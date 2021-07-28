Patria y Vida

“Homeland and Life,” as opposed to the revolution’s perpetual slogan, “Homeland or Death,” is the clamor coming out of Cuba as the Cuban exiles’ diaspora is echoing the anguished cry blaring out of their beloved Island, replicating the demonstrations across the globe in solidarity with our compatriots.

An uncontrollable dictatorship has been policing the island for 60+ years, breaking down its countrymen into fear and silence. However, the long-standing subhuman living conditions -- hunger, poor sanitation, electric blackouts, news censorship, repression and a myriad of atrocities -- have been augmented by the COVID-19 virus.

These conditions have become so unbearable that a remarkable undertaking was staged in Cuba on July 11. People from different parts of the country gathered together to walk peacefully out of their homes, chorusing “Basta Yá" (Enough)”!

Unfortunately, the peaceful protest was subjugated with violent force and many people remain in jail.

A slogan raised by a young demonstrator in Havana clearly defines his daring stance: “Tenemos tanta hambre que nos hemos comido el miedo,” meaning, “We are so hungry we have eaten our fears.” Sealing the bond of young generations of Cubans and Cuban-Americans from both shores of the Florida Straits, another young demonstrator raised his slogan in Miami: “We were born free because of our Abuelos” – alluding to the millions of Cubans that have chosen to live in exile.

The Village of Key Biscayne has been home to a large number of Cuban expatriates since the early 1960’s.

We beg our neighbors to pray for our people so they, too, can live in LIBERTAD.