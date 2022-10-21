Petros reminds all that the Charter is a living document that needs citizen input and affirmation

Every 10 years, our Village Council selects a committee to review our Charter and propose changes that they feel are important to secure the present needs in our community. You can refer to section 7.06 in our Charter if you want to see the exact language that establishes this committee.

This review is vital to keeping our Charter relevant and responding to current issues and demands. The committee’s recommendations must be approved by a majority vote of Council before they are put on the ballot. After almost a year of meetings that were publicized in advance and open to everyone, the committee proposed 7 Amendments that were approved by the Village Council. The entire process was transparent.

You can watch any of these meetings on the Village website or YouTube channel.

In November, you will be voting on these 7 proposed Amendments. Last week’s Islander News published multiple opinions about many of them. While the opinions of others are helpful, the most important action you can take is to study the proposals and reach your own conclusions about how each of these amendments would impact our community.

These Amendments have been proposed with the best of intentions, but it is reasonable and responsible to evaluate them with a critical eye to determine if you agree with the change or believe the risk of unintended consequences will outweigh the stated purpose.

Your ultimate decision should be based on facts, and not unsupported claims or innuendo.

For example, during the last election there was a rumor circulating that the decision to vote for the GO Bond was tantamount to giving your Council a blank check. Two years later, however, none of the money has been spent, and for good reasons: There are restrictions placed at the state level for borrowing with a GO Bond that include a specific identified project, a timeline for completion not to exceed three years, and a supermajority vote by our Council. Only when all of these steps have been completed is the Council permitted to borrow the money and begin a project.

In my opinion, Amendments 1-4 need to be better understood and carefully considered before the November election.

Amendment 5 is more about personal preference, and Amendments 6 and 7 provide more public transparency so I don’t see how those three would be too controversial.

● Amendment 1 raises the spending limit for a project that Council can approve without an ordinance. It was $500,000 and it would be increased to $1 million. This is a dollar limit set to give the public advance knowledge of a large project that is being considered by the Council. An ordinance can’t pass without two votes from Council in two separate meetings. Additionally, a postcard is mailed to every resident before the second meeting and vote. This alerts the residents and allows them to assess the project before the second vote takes place. This limit was set many years ago and the amendment would not change the process, just the dollar amount that triggers it.

● Amendments 2 and 3 deal with our existing debt cap. We currently have a cap that states the Village’s debt can’t exceed 1% of our assessed property values (currently $91 million) and Amendment 2 would raise it to 2% ($182 million).

Currently, our debt cap is a hard stop with no exceptions. Amendment 3 would eliminate that hard stop and allow us to have an election for all voters to exceed our debt cap whether it is set at 1% or 2%.

These are separate ideas about the same topic.

Both Amendments are being considered because estimated costs to improve our water drainage and utility infrastructure have been estimated at $250 million which is in excess of even the 2%. Ideally we will find partners to share the financial burden of these projects at the county, state, and/or federal level. Showing the ability to share costs when applying for federal and state funding can be very helpful, but incurring larger amounts of debt may impact credit ratings and the cost of financing projects. It is hard to predict which side of that coin has more impact. You can vote for one, both, or neither.

● Amendment 4 will allow the Council to approve zoning code or land development regulation amendments by a vote of 5 out of 7 instead of it being approved by a majority of the voters in an election. This was how our Charter was originally written, but it changed in 2007 due to concerns about overdevelopment at the time. This would be a transfer of voting rights from the individual voters back to the Council.

Reduced cost and efficiency would be the reasons to vote for this Amendment, and concern over a loss of individual voting rights would be a reason to vote against it.

You should look at all these Amendments as a chance to let the government know what your priorities are and what you are comfortable changing or not. Regardless of the outcome, our Council will continue to advance the projects needed to improve our infrastructure and prepare for rising waters and future storms.

Some of these Amendments might move the projects along faster, but that could come at the cost of less oversight. You can decide what you are comfortable with and when the election is over, the Council will use the outcome to determine their path forward. This entire process is good for our community. Make sure you vote to ensure your voice is heard on these important decisions. The more of us that vote, the better the result reflects the sentiment of the residents.