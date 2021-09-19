A simple financial analysis shows that the $15 million in annual tolls generated by the Rickenbacker Causeway can barely support a $510 million bond, and that is without creating sufficient reserves for future maintenance. In fact, the 3% taxable bond it can support will produce far less funding than tax-free municipal sponsored financing because there is a municipality that will back the bond, whereas the Plan Z proposal just takes our toll revenue to pay for its financing.

To afford to develop the project as described in the RFP, far more revenue is required from tolls plus the creation of buildings at the western end of the Bear Cut Bridge, which is 100% dedicated to public use now. It is apparent to me that tolls on the Causeway must be significantly increased to justify the proposed RFP development.

Also, consider that most of the initial financing is being supplied by a Private Equity fund. That type of investor usually seeks to leverage on the future debt to pay their investors at least a 6% to 7% immediate return, with an eventual goal of 10% to 12%, and the goal to get out in a few years. To me that means even higher toll rates and that the Causeway will eventually be sold by them. Compare this financing structure to a straightforward tax-free bond issue. To rebuild the Causeway, based on current toll revenue, will require less construction and fewer reserves thus a smaller financing package.

Now compare the way to the unnecessarily elaborate Plan Z, which focuses on new structures for the sole benefit of cyclists, will overcomplicate those cyclist-friendly elements to the project, and be more difficult to maintain. Many of the cyclists who visit the Key are from elsewhere, yet tolls primarily generated by residents will finance the improvements that only the cyclists will use. Do the commuters and residents of Key Biscayne have to pay for these unnecessary complications for the entertainment of bicyclists who are paying nothing?

Drivers pay so that bicyclists can play. If bicyclists want a place to climb hills and ride, they should convince the Parks Department of Miami or the County to build them a park that doesn’t hinder the safety and ease of use of our Causeway -- screw up our Causeway.

Just make the road surfaces safer for everyone.