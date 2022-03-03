Florida is no stranger to censorship. Though a large part of its governing body fights for individual freedom and “free speech,” it seems the only task on their to-do list is to erase all the parts of our history some want people to forget about.

As they are attempting to do with Critical Race Theory, Florida state government is now trying to eliminate LGBTQ+ history and discussions from public school curriculums. Once again, LGBT and minority youth are left to fend for themselves, and Florida is consciously moving decades backward.

The proposed legislation, which has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, prohibits “discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

There had been an amendment that would have required schools to notify parents of students’ sexualities within six weeks of learning they are LGBTQ+. It has since been withdrawn, but the mere idea of such legislation being passed in Florida is enough to reflect where its government plans to move next.

House Bill 1557 emphasizes the right of parents to “make decisions regarding upbringing and control of their children.” But does this mindset also include students of color who might want to opt out of curricula that spotlights “white” history? Considering Florida’s track record of catered to the majority, it’s safe to assume the answer is no.

To these legislators, controlling the educational environment only became a pressing issue when they realized that not everyone is part of the majority. Florida lawmakers so-called “concern” for the “indoctrination” of children is interesting given that children are automatically expected to conform to dress, act and love according to their assigned sex at birth.

The people foisting this bill on us are not experts in childhood development or (likely) the LGBTQ+ experience, It would seem that medical professionals should be consulted on the impact of signing this bill into law might help or hurt students.

“Children unequivocally spend the majority of their days in school,” pediatric psychologist Natasha L. Poulopoulos said in an interview with the Miami Herald. “We know healthy kids often grow to be healthy adults. Therefore, open and safe discussions regarding gender identity and sexual orientation at school will help protect numerous children from negative developmental, psychological and physical outcomes.”

According to the Trevor Project, 50% of “trans and gender-diverse youth” have strongly considered suicide in the past year. They are also “two to three times more likely to experience discrimination and a lack of safety at school.”

How can we combat this? By talking about it. In school and out. By normalizing all differences between people.

Selectively censoring classroom discussions is evil, and it pains me to accept that Florida is purposely moving in that direction. LGBTQ+ kids do not deserve to be living invisibly – or in fear – in their educational environment. School should be a place where we learn about individual diversity and celebrate it, not erase and shun it.

The first step in accepting our differences as humans is to educate ourselves – to read, listen and talk to each other about these communities. Living as a member of the LGBT+ community is alienating enough as it is. Florida’s attempt to ban the discussion will only further damage the kids it claims to protect.

The “Don’t Say Gay” bill is designed to exclude entire communities for the sake of the majority’s comfort. The politicians advancing House Bill 1557 should step off their pedestals.They should start the real work of consulting medical professionals who explain the repercussions of such legislation. They should speak with the people the bill will affect.

Alexandra “Ale” Fadel is a senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.