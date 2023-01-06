Should monuments to Thomas Jefferson come down?

As a new outlook on our nation’s past is being developed, support for the removal of historical monuments is becoming more popularized and taking the country by storm. Protesters have gathered across the nation, to dismantle a multitude of the Founding Fathers’ memorials - including Thomas Jefferson’s Virginia state capitol statue. The reason? An increasing negative sentiment, due to these figures’ past hypocritical actions, which conflicted with the ideals they proclaimed.

Those eliminating the monuments are not alone in their plight, however. In fact, Thomas Jefferson’s own descendant, Lucian K. Truscott IV, has repeated, on occasion, his growing discontent with the deceptive way in which this Constitutional Framer has been portrayed. He has claimed him to be a slave owner, who is undeserving of a 19-foot tall bronze statue commemorating his honor. Jefferson’s deplorable actions have caused his memorials to be interpreted as, “a shrine to a man who famously wrote that “all men are created equal” in the Declaration of Independence that founded this nation — and yet never did much to make those words come true” (Truscott, 2020).

Although there has been a recent surge in the support for the toppling of his monuments, the history behind it comes a long way. As a matter of fact, for years historians have debated whether the Constitution itself should be scrapped, and restructured to accommodate our current political and social views. While Jefferson’s memorials glorify a man who practiced an inhumane system, this elitist document not only gives rise to an abundance of undemocratic ideals but deprives certain groups – such as the LGBTQ community – of a guarantee of rights. It is due to the outdated values these structures uphold that I support their removal.

Furthermore, the preservation of Jefferson’s monuments serves as a remembrance of the white supremacy and anti-Black sentiment that once governed our nation’s streets. In addition to serving as a constant reminder to African Americans of the unjust and horrifying life their ancestors had to endure, it praises a man who, while promoting the ideas of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” was known to be “a blatant racist who turned his slaves into collateral for bank loans and believed them inferior human beings” (Hirsh, 2020). The portrayal of his character at these memorials disregards a significant and dark portion of our country’s history, where a large percentage of the population was deprived of their unalienable rights.

Through the removal and modification of his statues, a memorial commemorating the lives of those that were held in human bondage could be instituted instead. This is a process that has already begun, as seen through the alteration of the guided tours given at Jefferson’s primary plantation, Monticello. The now educational institution, rather than just continuing to recount the achievements accomplished by this Founding Father, has developed a new approach to relating this history. Brandon Dillard, the manager of historical interpretation at this site, has expressed that because there is no possible way to have an objective view of the past or present, their goal is to “have a broadly inclusive view of the past” because “by having many subjective explanations of what happened, maybe we could get a better idea of what actually happened.”

By shifting the focus of our current interpretation of history to center more around the enslaved individuals who helped develop our nation, we could help educate the general public on the brutal circumstances they had to withstand, and the many unknown achievements they accomplished which are oftentimes disregarded. At the same time that leaders, such as Thomas Jefferson, were fighting for the right to self-governance and liberty – some of the salient causes of the American Revolution – 20% of the population was being denied the basic right of freedom. The patriotic interpretation of his persona at these monuments deceives people of the hypocritical actions he committed, which went against all the ideals he advocated for. By analyzing the writing of the Declaration of Independence, we can see a reflection of the true values that the Founding Fathers held through their separation of the concepts of slavery and freedom - “The objective of the Declaration is to elucidate the conditions of slavery and freedom that justify the Americans in their separation” (Thompson, 2019).

Of course, support for the removal of Jefferson’s monuments is not universal. As a matter of fact, many people have expressed concern due to the loss of history they believe could potentially occur with the elimination of his memorials. However, as seen through Monticello and the 1619 Project - an initiative dedicated to crediting all the Black Americans who contributed to the development of this country - that is not necessarily a plausible argument. In fact, these modifications and movements have been demonstrated to not be a disregard for Jefferson’s and the Founder’s achievements, but rather a teaching of a version of history that “upends the myth of American exceptionalism” (Jabali, 2020).

In short, through the tearing and refinement of Thomas Jefferson’s monuments, the lives of those who were left voiceless during this abhorrent time could be commemorated instead. An organicist approach – one that views the past as more contestable – could be taken, and a revision of those memorials depicting him as a paragon of freedom could be fulfilled. More of them could take Monticello as an example and look to inform the public, not on just one account of history that portrays Jefferson as a man of morals and accomplishments, but one that holds him accountable for his actions and emphasizes the backbreaking labor those he enslaved underwent. The preservation of his memorials serves as a constant reminder of the ruthless actions he committed and comes off as a disregard for the role African Americans played in building our nation.

Sofia Delger and I'm currently a student at the University of Florida

References:

Truscott, L. K. (2020, July 6). I'm a direct descendant of Thomas Jefferson. take down his memorial. The New York Times. Retrieved December 1, 2022, from https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/06/opinion/thomas-jefferson-memorial-truscott.html

Doerfler, R. D., & Moyn, S. (2022, August 19). The constitution is broken and should not be reclaimed. The New York Times. Retrieved December 1, 2022, from https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/19/opinion/liberals-constitution.html

Hirsh, M. (2020, June 24). If Americans grappled honestly with their history, would any monuments be left standing?Foreign Policy. Retrieved December 1, 2022, from https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/06/24/america-statues-monuments-washington-jefferson/

Zagarri, R. (n.d.). Slavery in colonial British north america. Teachinghistory.org. Retrieved December 1, 2022, from https://teachinghistory.org/history-content/ask-a-historian/25577

Thompson, C. B. (2019). America's revolutionary mind: A moral history of the American revolution and the declaration that defined it. Encounter Books.

Jabali, M. (2020, July 28). Tom Cotton's war on the 1619 project is the real 'cancel culture' | Malaika Jabali. The Guardian. Retrieved December 1, 2022, from https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jul/28/tom-cotton-1619-project-cancel culture