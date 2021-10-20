Should the village challenge ‘act of treachery’ -- the Rickenbacker RFP -- to the Supreme Court if need be?

I am not an attorney, but a quick look at Webster’s Dictionary tells me that reason is one of the most offensive forms of crime. The betrayal of trust and faith are offered as an explanation of that form of crime. An act of treachery is added to the definition.

I firmly believe that the RFP being considered by the Board of County Commissioners, which calls for the privatization of The Rickenbacker Causeway for activities by the Plan Z Consortium, is an act of historical treachery. I believe every Key Biscayne resident paying high property taxes to Dade County would like to ask the champion defender of our municipality, attorney Eugene Stearns, if perhaps I am right

Perhaps my statement accusing Dade County of “historical treachery” sounds tough. As justification of my accusation, I will present facts about Dade history that will support my statement -- perhaps even a betrayal of historical wisdom.

In 1940, visionary Dade County Commissioner Charles H. Crandon, aware of the wonderful beaches in Key Biscayne, made a fair arrangement with the Matheson family -- owners of Key Biscayne -- to build a causeway to the island so all Dade County residents could enjoy the magnificent natural resources.

This resulted in 900 acres of Key Biscayne being reserved for a public park, and Crandon Park was born. After the war in 1947, in the section of the island still owned by the Matheson Family, the Mackle brothers built homes that could be purchased with VA loans by veterans and their families, who discovered paradise and formed a community of proud islanders that flourished.

In 1991, Dade County agreed that the voters of Key Biscayne could adopt a Charter and become an independent municipality. To satisfy requirements of the Florida Department of Community Affairs (DCA), the Village of Key Biscayne was required to obtain state approval of a municipal Master Plan.

The document was approved Oct. 20, 1995 by the DCA after extensive data was provided. Surely, issues of ease of transportation via the Rickenbacker Causeway were of significant importance.

Our last question to attorney Stearns should be: Do you believe Key Biscayne should be entitled to challenge this messy privatization plan of a public causeway -- a critical infrastructure -- all the way to the Florida Supreme Court?

Raul Llorente is a former Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember