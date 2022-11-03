Stearns calls out negativity of ‘CAVE’ and throws support to Rasco and Amendments

Once again, the Citizens Against Virtually Everything (“CAVE”) have arisen to tell us – surprise! -- to “Vote No on Everything.”

Their most recent opposition to everything is directed at the seven Charter amendments proposed by the Charter Revision Commission. The Commission was a body of Key Biscayners elected by the Council in accordance with the Charter, which made its recommendations after a months’ long series of public meetings.

Lacking any rational reason to oppose the amendments, and frustrated that their candidate for Mayor, Fausto Gomez, did poorly in the primary and may lose in November, CAVE does what it always does: it makes up facts and advances hysterical and false arguments about the motives of people who have played a significant role in achieving the success the Village enjoys today. As Joe Rasco served on the Charter Revision Commission, the amendments became an easy way to attack him.

One proposed amendment would require a supermajority of the Council to approve zoning changes. Voters would retain the right to force a referendum on any proposed change that ran afoul of the will of the people. This restrictive proposal would replace one of the most ridiculous provisions in the Charter that requires voter approval of most zoning changes, creating government by plebiscite.

According to CAVE, the amendment would carry out a secret plan to bury the island in concrete and approve dense new development.

That is nonsense.

Before the Charter was amended in 2007 to require voters to approve most zoning changes, the Council rolled back the excessive zoning that existed before incorporation. Without this amendment the Council cannot clarify or update the zoning code to properly address the challenges we face due to increased flooding, rising seas and stronger storms without an election. No decently governed municipality would require voter approval of most zoning changes.

CAVE’s opposition to increasing the debt cap to 2% -- which if adopted would continue to be the most restrictive debt limit of any municipality in Miami-Dade – would leave the Village unable to complete the necessary infrastructure improvements to protect our property values.

They also object to a proposed charter amendment which would allow the debt cap to be exceeded if approved by the electorate. This would give our community flexibility given its highly restrictive debt cap at its current 1% or 2% if the amendment to increase it is approved.

Another amendment CAVE opposes would require a primary for Council if nine or more candidates qualify. This would eliminate the possibility that if there is a large field of candidates, one can win with just a small amount of support. The elimination of “second primaries” by the legislature is how both the Republican and Democratic parties have been captured by extremes.

One can win with less than majority support.

CAVE even opposes the amendments that would require electronic public notice and additional requirements for Sunshine meetings so our local government is more transparent.

CAVE’s opposition to “everything” harkens back to the negativity of their predecessors who bitterly opposed incorporation, separation of the Village from the County’s fire/rescue

operation, acquisition of Village Green, and the community center.

Just as “yes” prevailed on those issues, it should here as well.

Gene Stearns

Stearns is Chairman of Stearns Weaver Miller, a law firm of 150 attorneys with offices throughout Florida. He has lived on Key Biscayne since 1973, and represented the community in its fight to incorporate on a pro bono basis. According to Chambers, he is the number one ranked commercial litigator in the State of Florida.