There is both good news and bad news regarding manatee deaths in Florida

On March 30 – “Manatee Appreciation Day” – Florida officials held a press conference to talk about the starving manatees they’ve been feeding lettuce to get them through the cold months. The feeding had ended for a second year.

The good news, they said, was this: Fewer manatees died this winter.

That’s a relief, because over the past two years we’ve lost 2,000 of them – 1,100 in 2021 and another 800 last year. Many died of starvation caused by algae blooms that killed off the seagrass they usually eat.

So far this year, scientists have spotted 215 dead manatees (compared to 462 in the first three months of 2022).

“We’re well below what we experienced the past two winters,” Andy Garrett, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s manatee rescue coordinator, told reporters.

But before we start unfurling the victory banners, the bad news: Part of the reason the death toll is down is because there are now fewer manatees than there used to be.

“The population is still really precarious,” said Patrick Rose, longtime executive director of the Save the Manatee Club.

Five years ago, biologists counted about 6,000 manatees swimming around our waterways. The official U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimate of the population prior to the die-off was 6,300. Some estimates said we hit 7,000.

‘Endangered’ no more?

Here’s the really scary news. It involves the little manatees, which — as with land cows — are known as “calves.”

Even under normal circumstances, there aren’t a lot of manatee calves. Female manatees generally give birth to a single calf every two to five years. That calf will then stay close to its mother for one to two years to learn travel routes, the location of food, places for warm water refuges, etc.

Some calves don’t live long enough to grow into adulthood. Often, it’s because Mama was killed by a careless boater or some other cause.

Normally the number of calves killed in a year is around 4 to 8 percent of the total number of deaths, Rose said. But right now, “the raw numbers are showing it’s less than 1 percent.”

Martine de Wit, veterinarian in charge of the state’s Marine Mammal Pathology Laboratory (where experts examine the carcass of dead manatees), spelled out the calves’ problem: “We can assume less manatees were born if we see less dead ones.”

We won’t know for sure the impact this die-off has had on the manatees’ reproduction rate for several years, she said. Malnourished animals generally lack the energy to reproduce.

So it could take a long time to rebuild the manatee population to the size it was in 2017. That was the year U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials were so confident about manatees’ future they were taking them off the “endangered” list, calling them merely “threatened.”

‘Be a real manatee’

Throughout the die-off, some people argued that it was all the fault of the manatees. They said the way to fix it was to kill even more manatees.

One person making that argument was Brevard County Commissioner Curt Smith. Brevard is where Cape Canaveral is located, so it has a lot of rocket scientists and, presumably, other smart people. Maybe not.

Last year, during a County Commission meeting, Smith decided the time was right to demonstrate that he is NOT employed by NASA.

“I think the elephant in the room for seagrass is the sea cow, which is called the manatee,” Smith announced, according to Florida Today. “Nobody’s addressing the fact that we have too many manatees, eating such a small amount of seagrass.”

To fix the problem, Smith contended some manatees should be shot. After all, he said, when the state’s bear population caused a few problems, the wildlife commission allowed hunters to kill about 300 of them.

So why, Smith asked, couldn’t the state do the same for the manatees — just to help them out?

“You know and I know that would be very difficult with manatees, because everybody loves the manatees,” Smith said. “If you kill a manatee, my God, the world would come to an end. But I think something has to be considered along those lines.”

Smith is no longer a commissioner.

Manatee salad bar

The fact is, the manatees aren’t responsible for their starvation. Humans are.

Humans have produced a tremendous amount of pollution over the past 20 or so years. We did it by over-fertilizing our lawns, using septic tanks so old they leak, and not expanding old sewer plants so over-burdened they spilled during a hard rain.

All that waste winds up in our waterways, where it fuels our increasingly frequent toxic algae blooms. One, in the normally fertile Indian River Lagoon, which stretches for 156 miles along the state’s Atlantic Coast, results in the lagoon losing about 75 percent of its seagrass beds.

Seagrass is what manatees eat.

To replace the missing seagrass, the state spent about $250,000 this year buying 3,000 pounds of romaine lettuce a week from a grower down in Belle Glade. Then scientists tossed it into a floating plastic square near Cape Canaveral. That way the manatees could eat it and not (we hope) directly associate food with people.

Most of the cost of the lettuce-feeding, first tried in 2022, was covered by donations from folks around the country who care about the survival of our official state marine mammals.

I worry that the longer this special manatee feeding program has to continue, the fewer people will care enough to donate. It’s the emergency motivating them right now but, if we go into a third year, would it still count as an emergency?

Here’s some more good news: A little bit of the seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon came back. Manatees ate some, but left some too. Scientists hope the seagrass will rebound a little at a time.

But there is some more bad news, too – about the seagrass in Southwest Florida.

Too deep to see the light

Tampa Bay used to be a hailed success story for restoring seagrass. By 2016, the people working toward bringing it back had achieved their long-sought goal of 38,000 acres, a size not seen since the ’50s.

Not anymore. Between 2016 and 2022, Tampa Bay lost more than 11,000 acres of seagrass, a decline of more than 25 percent.

As with the Indian River Lagoon, the cause is human pollution — stormwater runoff carrying massive loads of it, floods that overwhelm sewer plants, and so forth.

Maya Burke, assistant director of the nonprofit Tampa Bay Estuary Program, said the pollution is fueling the growth of a macroalgae, Caulerpa prolifera, instead of beneficial seagrass. In some places on the bay bottom, where seagrass used to grow, there’s “mucky sediment and an algae bloom.”

Rising sea levels caused by climate change are hurting efforts to bring the seagrasses back, she said. Seagrass needs sunlight to pierce the water so it can grow. Unfortunately, “the bay is 6 inches deeper, at least. It’s too great a distance for light to reach the bottom.”

Manatees are also dying along the Southwest Florida coast. But they’re not starving. Instead, they’re being killed by the toxins from a persistent red tide algae bloom. Those are the toxins that can also make it hard for us humans to breathe.

Our Legislature has repeatedly backed away from doing anything about these pollution problems. Just this week, for instance, FloridaPolitics.com reported that a Senate committee on the environment stripped out of Senate Bill 1538 any requirement that owners of septic tanks have their systems inspected for leaks every five years.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been edited for length. To read the entire report, click here.