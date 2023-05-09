Traffic issues need priority attention in Vision Plan

As a traffic engineer with academic and practical experience, some of the traffic solutions proposed in the Vision Plan are not viable. In some cases, they are just a planner’s dream.

Traffic is the most urgent challenge Key Biscayne residents and workers now face. I urge the Village Council and administration to come up with potential solutions. It will only get worse as time passes.

Traffic challenges should be divided into two categories. They require solutions from different entities:

1 – Traffic in the Rickenbacker Causeway. Four entities – the state of Florida, Miami-Dade County, City of Miami and the Village of Key Biscayne – have an interest in it. It will require a political compromise/solution for its governance.

2 – Traffic in the Village of Key Biscayne, which has many aspects. Two of them are:

The intersection of Crandon Boulevard, Harbor Drive and Ocean Lane is totally above capacity. Currently, it has pedestrians, public transit, school buses and vehicles competing for it.

Also, parking on the streets, by both residents and outsiders, considerably obstructs traffic flow. Many houses have annexed the public rights of way to their properties. The current building regulations only require parking for two vehicles on the property, but it allows for reduced setbacks and six bedrooms. It does not make sense.

All of these challenges should be addressed by the Key Biscayne Council and the Village administration first and foremost!