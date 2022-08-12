Village needs a spectrum of candidates for three Council slots coming open

As the Village general election next November approaches I write this to remind my fellow Key Biscayners how essential full participation in the election process is to continue reaffirming the representative form of government we selected for our municipality, as detailed in our Village Charter.

While many residents are familiar with the representative form of government our Charter specifies, I take a moment of privilege to review Article II – Village Council Mayor; Section 2.01 which reads: There shall be a Village Council with all legislative powers of the Village vested therein consisting of 6 Councilmembers and the Mayor

Village rules at times call for changes to the electoral process. For example, this year, as the term of Michael Davey ends and a new mayor must be elected, we will not know which two of the three mayoral candidates will be facing off in November until a primary election is held on August 23.

We know that three respected residents have filed their candidacy for mayor and therefore as per the result of the scheduled August 23 preliminary

We are well on our way to be ready to complete a new seven-member Village Council.

Not entirely ready, however. From August 15 to August 25, residents interested in filling one of the three Village Council seats up for election in November must file their candidacy papers to open their campaigns.

The four-year terms of three current Councilmembers – Luis Lauredo, Ed London and Ignacio Segurola, who were elected in 2018 – will end in November. They are entitled to seek reelection this November, but I am encouraging prospective candidates to come forward and present your qualifications to represent residents. Each qualifying candidate will be on the November ballot, and if elected will commence their four-year term as members of a new seven-member Council.

I am sure the present council members, as all of us, are conscious of the fact that the quality of our local government is enhanced by the engagement and participation of a maximum number of residents.

We all expect to see a respectful election period next November

Raul Llorente is a former Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember