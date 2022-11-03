Vote No: Amendments would mean residents lose control of Village’s fate

Dear Islander readers,

I would ask you, Would you rather have five representatives who you elected to the Village Council decide the future of Key Biscayne or the 51% of the voters who have the final word on that decision now? It's really as simple as that and if you want the Council to have to submit their plan to the voters.

Vote No on the referendum amendment items #215, 217, 219, 221, 223, 225 and 227.

We the voters in 2007 amended the Village Charter to require any zoning or planning decision for the Key be submitted to the voters for approval. Not one such matter has been presented to the voters for approval. Not one such matter has been presented to the voters since 2007 – until now! A group, including Village Council candidates, came up with this new Charter Amendment language where we would agree to give all of the power back to the 5 Village Council members who will make those decisions.

Vote No on the referendum amendment items #215, 217, 219, 221, 223, 225 and 227.

We the voters under current law have the final word on any changes to the zoning or planning for the Key. The new referendum Charter Amendments proposed on this ballot permit the five Village Council representatives to approve what they want, without submitting it to the voters, and to pay for hundreds of millions of dollars also with the vote of those five representatives.

It’s pretty clear that we will see plans one day for the entry block and the Silver Sands Hotel. I use these two properties as examples, but pick up an aerial photograph of the Key and the possibilities are endless. Will those future developments take into account the eventual redevelopment of other properties on the beach and throughout the Key?

The voters should decide the future of changes, and property owners will benefit from the stability. Property owners can always build under the present code. Do we want the Key to have the kind of change that has taken place throughout Brickell and Miami? I think probably not. Vote No on the seven referendum Charter Amendments and the future of Key Biscayne will remain in the hands of the majority of Key Biscayne voters.

Vote No on the referendum amendment items #215, 217, 219, 221, 223, 225 and 227.

Max D. Puyanic is a long term Key Biscayne resident, CEO of Commodore Realty and Past President of the Brickell Area Association and Mashta Island Association.