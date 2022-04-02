Key Biscayne residents are looking forward to the opportunities our next Village elections could bring, and most look forward to knowing the identity of friends and neighbors who will appear on the ballot in November.

I trust many will seek the right to serve either as Mayor or join the Village Council, and that all will embrace the election process, which includes answering the questions Key Biscayne’s citizens will have for them.

I hope the candidates are questioned about their adherence to the principles and concepts of our representative form of government as specified by the Village Charter, which was adopted by the voters of Key Biscayne in 1991.

I wholeheartedly recommend that all candidates, especially those who would be serving for the first time, read and understand our Village Charter.

How candidates answer citizens’ questions during the electoral campaign will contribute much to their success if elected. I believe it is important that those elected have a keen understanding of our community’s character and an admiration for the principles expressed in our Village Charter. Sensitivity towards our most precious Key Biscayne traditions of friendly community conduct is also essential.

Our Charter clearly states the relationship between the Council and the Village Manager. “There shall be a Village Council …with all legislative powers of the Village vested therein’’ (meaning, only the Council decides Village policy). And, in Article III - ADMINISTRATIVE: “There shall be a Village Manager who shall be the chief administrative officer of the Village.”

The Manager shall be responsible to the Village Council.

This is an important relationship. The Council (is) the elected policymakers representing the residents, and the Village Manager (is) appointed by the elected Council and is responsible to the elected Council, and also presents for council approval an annual Village budget.

Llorente is a former Village Council member