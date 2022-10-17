Zoning Amendment is the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing, poised to add to island’s density

As many of you know, I am moving to Georgia this week and believed that my time dealing with Key Biscayne politics was complete. But like Michael Corleone in The Godfather III, “Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in!”

In 2007, the voters of Key Biscayne amended the Village Charter to require any change to the zoning regulations to be voted on by the citizens of Key Biscayne. This was a momentous victory by the people of The Key who clearly said that they wanted to protect their Island Paradise from increased density and unbridled growth.

That referendum was in direct response to the proposed Sonesta Condo Hotel project, which would have added 5 towers of so-called “Condo-Hotel units.” These units were actually apartments in disguise, with kitchens, multiple bedrooms etc. By calling them Condo-Hotel units, the developers were attempting to use the zoning code to double the number of apartments that would have otherwise been allowed. They wanted to manipulate the zoning code for maximum profit and couldn’t have cared less about the effect of increased density on The Key.

Unfortunately, the Village Council was all too happy to go along. At the initial presentation, Mayor Robert Oldakowski actually thanked the developers for “bringing us such a beautiful project.” Fortunately, the citizens of the Key stood up, stopped the development, and amended the Charter so that this type of overdevelopment would never happen again. Since that Amendment, not a single development has been attempted and the Village has never needed a referendum on any zoning issue. In short, the current system has prevented further overdevelopment on the Key, with no negative consequences – just as its authors intended.

In the upcoming election, The Charter Commission and Village Council have added a proposed Amendment that would restore the Village Council’s ability to change zoning regulations and allow more density once again. This Charter Amendment is nothing but a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It would allow the Council to approve another huge development like the Sonesta project without having to go before the voters. Instead of the residents voting, just five Council members could clear the way for another massive development.

Some may say that there is nothing to worry about, the island is already built out, that there is nowhere left to build. Don’t believe it. Under current regulations, the Silver Sands Hotel could only be redeveloped as another boutique hotel. But passage of this Amendment could allow the Council to change the zoning and clear the way for another huge condo development on that property.

In addition, the entry block property could also be developed as another giant condo project with the Council’s help. Development of those two sites alone could lead to thousands of additional residents on Key Biscayne. Our one square mile of village has almost doubled from 8,000 residents to 15,000 residents during the past 30 years. Look around at the current congestion and you will quickly realize the Village can’t handle a single additional full-time resident. Our schools, beaches, causeway, shopping centers and marinas are already overwhelmed.

The proponents of this Charter Amendment say, “Well ,if the Council allowed a new project, 10% of the voters could contest that approval and take that project to referendum.” The proponents conveniently forget the work that it takes for citizens to get a new issue to referendum, and the controversy that process engenders. Why create a situation where the burden falls back on the community to fight a project? We already have the protection that prevents a new project like the Sonesta. We are currently protected from overdevelopment. Why give that up?

The wolf is at the door. There is always another developer who is looking for a way to make money by adding more condos to the Key. Don’t fall for those who say that this Amendment won’t lead to more density on the Key. It absolutely will. The wolf is at the door, don’t let him in!

Kelly is a former Village of Key Biscayne Council member