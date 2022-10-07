Dear Neighbors,

I write this as a Key Biscayne resident, taxpayer and business owner, without any political interest, or desire to participate in the political debate, or to speak in favor or against any political candidate.

What follows represents my opinion, driven only by my desire to help preserve Key Biscayne’s lifestyle, character and small-town feeling.

First and foremost, as a business owner, I’m 100% in agreement with efficiency in government and totally agree that it does not make sense to take ALL zoning decisions on to the voters. Governing by referendum is costly and time consuming and carries the risk of paralyzing certain, and much needed, zoning changes.

On November 8, we will be asked to vote on seven amendments to the Village of Key Biscayne Charter, however, as it relates to #4 – “Approval Required for Amendments to Land Development Regulations” – as written, it appears to be incomplete, lacking definition on what criteria will be used to determine what circumstances must be present for future Village Councils to take a particular zoning decision to be voted on by residents.

Could this create, rather than solve, future controversies on the island over land use and zoning exceptions?

Could placing all zoning code changes on the Village Council open the door to changes in regulations, which could lead to some overdevelopment and change the character of KB?

Today, our residents enjoy a unique business environment, with very little presence of national or regional chains and quite a few locally-operated businesses. In my opinion, if passed, this change could lead to some development that could potentially cause harm to this unique business community.

Why?

The business density of Key Biscayne is small, rent costs are high compared to off-island. Changes to the zoning or use of space code is very delicate and could have a negative impact on our lifestyle. Large development naturally impacts on a larger scale, but small land lot changes can also adversely impact residents.

For example, an approval to change the height of a structure on a large lot, which would create additional retail and business space, will generate more traffic congestion, pressure on an already delicate parking situation and increase worker density.

Uncontrolled changes to the Key Biscayne zoning code could spur further development. I believe further clarification is needed on what zoning changes could be approved by a majority of Council members, versus which ones should remain with voters’ approval via referendum.

I would like to thank those members of the Charter Review Commission and other community leaders and residents who have taken the time to talk with me and debate this issue so critical to the future of the island that we all love and call home.

Jorge Gonzalez Capiello is co-owner, along with his wife Mariana Tello de Gonzalez, of The Golden Hog on Harbor Plaza in Key Biscayne.