Cyclists pushing Plan Z initiative to push news safety steps

The dangerous, overly aggressive cyclist gang has again attempted to promote their anti-motorist agenda "Plan Z" to divert much needed toll revenue for their recreational activities even though cyclists pay nothing to use our causeway, using the tragedy of other cyclists' death because they sadly veered into traffic and were killed.

The cyclist gang cares little about traffic laws and even attempts to protect themselves by separating them from vehicles that they kick over many of the barriers and insist on taking up vehicular lanes. That type of promotion is a disservice to those killed on our causeway. It only resulted in the speed limit being decreased further slowing the daily commute for Key Residents.

This ignores the bigger issue of the need for all the toll revenue plus additional government funding to repair the Bear Cut Bridge, which is in questionable condition, plus make other structural improvements to our 3 bridges.

If a category 3 storm or greater hits, plus the accompanying tidal surges, the already hobbled Bear Cut Bridge very likely could fail – leaving us all stranded without a way on or off the island.

What is also in question is how to repair or replace the bridge. At some time in the past the County placed new water, sewer, electric, cable and fiber lines in the east side of the existing bridge, which was the only place a new bridge could be built thus an extremely difficult engineering task faces the Key and the County.

Barry Goldmeier