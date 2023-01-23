I totally disagree with Sofia Delger's Commentary (“Should monuments to Thomas Jefferson come down?” from Jan. 6).

You cannot cancel history, nor those who were part of it, because history happens with a background of events, personalities and injustices that were the norm at that time.

It's like asking that Italy demolish the hundreds of statues erected to its emperors and warriors that killed millions of people. Or to destroy the Colosseum because it was built by slaves.

History has to be studied to learn from the past. Ignoring history does not make a better future.

Valeria Mastelli