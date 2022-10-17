Don’t fall for fear mongering, vote for candidates and Charter Amendments that prepare us for a resilient future

Dear friends and neighbors,

This election is not about change. It is not about the Rickenbacker or Virginia Key. It is not about overdevelopment. It should not be about fear either.

How do I know this?

While we continue to make improvements, our community is obviously on the right track. We have the best administration and staff we have ever had. In addition, we are about to elect a council that should be exceptional. Our tax rate is the lowest in South Florida and our services have noticeably improved with this administration.

We are responsibly planning for the future. While we have climate change challenges, we have never been better equipped to address them. There is no need for change.

The Rickenbacker Causeway and Virginia Key are immensely important to us. But they are controlled by the city and county, and there is little that any one person in Key Biscayne, mayor or not, can do to affect what happens there. We have managed to protect our interests there for decades by working together as a community, and we will need to continue to do so for decades to come.

There is not going to be a homeless encampment on Virginia Key. Continuing to say so at this time is fear mongering.

Using fear about overdevelopment and increased density is at best dishonest, if not plain malicious. No candidate is for increased density. Stating that the purpose of the Vision Plan or Charter Amendment is to increase density is false and dishonest. That is fear mongering.

In fact, using fear as a strategy should not work here. We know better. And anyone who attempts to mislead our community with false assertions about our Vision Plan and our Charter amendment process should be disqualified from holding office.

So, what is this election about?

Just like 2020, it is about resiliency and preparing our community to face the effects of climate change. As a barrier island, we need to stay focused on what is important as we face existential threats with the known risks of sea level rise, stronger storms and flooding.

One way to evaluate our candidates is to see what their positions were on the General Obligation Bond (GOB) in 2020. With that very consequential vote our community loudly stated that we are ready to prepare for these challenges

Joe Rasco, Ed London, Oscar Sardiñas, Nick Lopez-Jenkins and Fernando Vazquez openly supported it.

Fausto Gomez says he voted for it but was publicly silent on it. That concerns me. At the time, he was vice president of the Key Biscayne Condominium President’s Council, which sent an email to condo owners urging them to vote against the GOB. Andy Herrera actively and loudly campaigned against the GOB.

To further understand a candidate’s views on the importance of resiliency and climate change in this post-Hurricane Ian world, we can look at their positions on the Charter Amendments.

Three charter amendments are specifically designed to help us prepare for the threats of sea level rise, stronger storms, and flooding. There are two Amendments that address our debt cap and another that speaks to our ability to update our zoning code to better address our needs.

Gomez and Herrera, who are aligned and share ideas and supporters, are against these Amendments. They are both trying to misrepresent what the Vision Plan and these Charter Amendments are about.

In my view, anyone who advocates against these Amendments is not serious about preparing our community for climate change. That is a risk we cannot take. Our quality of life, property values and future depend on preparing for these challenges.

These Amendments are common sense ways to update our Charter to better serve us. None is meant to take your rights away or increase density. That is fear mongering.

So, who is advocating for these?

Joe Rasco, Ed London, Oscar Sardiñas, Nick Lopez-Jenkins and Fernando Vazquez get it.

I will be voting for candidates who get it and for the Amendments that will help us. In fact, I will vote for all the Amendments. They make sense and we don’t have time to waste.

Don’t fall for fear mongering. Please vote!

Mendia is a former Village of Key Biscayne Councilmember and was part of the Village’s Strategic Vision Plan Board.