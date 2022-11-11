Bill Mauldin was a cartoonist soldier who served on the front lines of World War II. He was famous for his two weary, unshaven infantry soldiers, Willie and Joe.

Gen. George S.Patton, a renown disciplinarian who thought soldiers should be clean-shaven, even in war, was not a fan. He tried to have Mauldin removed from the military magazine, Stars & Stripes, where the cartoons appeared almost daily.

However, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Patton’s boss, believed Mauldin’s cartoons were a morale-booster for the troops. He refused Patton’s request.

Maulden won two Pulitzer Prizes for his cartoons.