Awards inspire me to announce some earth-shattering personal news

I have made a decision with what I want to do with my life.

I want to be a kid again. Not only that, I want to be a kid who attends any of the schools on Key Biscayne!

K-8 Center? That would be cool. KBPS? Yes! St. Agnes? Signed me on! Community Church Day School? I’m in. MAST? When I’m a little older – for sure!

What is driving me to this incredible revelation? Attending last week’s Good Neighbor and Giving Tree Awards, organized annually by the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.

Lots of events were canceled during the 2020-2021 COVID pandemic, and frankly, this is the one event that I missed the most. Christine Wing, the Chamber’s Director of Marketing & Member Services, perhaps described it best when she said this is the one event that brings together the Village’s government, business, and community at large for a common cause.

An event that exclusively highlights the positives of living and working in our island paradise.

The Good Neighbor Award is bestowed on students who display superior personal character and good will. The Giving Tree Award honors Key Biscayne teachers who “give all there is to give.”

There is also a Principal of the Year award, this year going to Julissa Piña at the K-8 Center. While all the island’s school principals are exemplary, Piña heartily deserved this award, if for no other reason than for how quickly she endeared herself to the community after some challenges at the school. Congratulations, Mrs. Piña!

For me, hearing the descriptions of each award-winning student’s achievements, and seeing the faces of parents, abuelos, tios and primos beaming with pride as their student was called to the front of the room was an inspiration.

Last year, I had the privilege to present the Good Neighbor Award to Vicky Zang, at the time a MAST Academy student and Islander News intern, and now a freshman at Brown University. This year, I had the pleasure to present the Good Neighbor Award to Lia Chaustre, the daughter of Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre and Juan Chaustre. What an honor! Reading why Lia was being recognized made me want to hire her to work at the newspaper –now, even as a 3rd grader! (Don’t kill me Ivette and Juan; I’m just kidding!).

This theme – achieving accomplishments beyond their years – carried to all the students who were recognized. Each showed incredible poise, presenting themselves as if they’d always been ready for this honor. Winners all. Nineteen students received a Good Neighbor Award. To all, congratulations.

And to the six teachers who received a Giving Tree Award, Thank You! No doubt, it was their commitment to teaching and engaging young minds that contributed to the success of the student winners, and all their students.

To all the local business and philanthropic community, such as presenting sponsor Baptist Health and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, whose sponsorship and support allows this event possible, another major Thank You!

One final note of appreciation: For all the hard work by the Key Biscayne Chamber’s staff, Executive Director Tatyana Chiocchetti, and the aforementioned Christine Wing, along with event chair Vivian Galego Méndez, Chamber Board Chair Shayna Lopate, MC Robert Duzoglou, and all else who give of their time – and money – to support educators and recognize the island’s’ leaders of tomorrow.

Now, as for my new life, on to ponder which Key Biscayne school to attend.