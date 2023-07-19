Easy to take Village firefighters for granted – until you need them!

For years, we received dozens of positive Letters to the Editor about the Key Biscayne Fire Department’s work. Their efficiency, mannerisms, and calm under pressure. We read, edit and publish them, and for a second, we are comforted knowing the island has its own fire and rescue department, And we don’t think much more about it …

… until something happens and we need them. That’s when you truly realize how lucky we are in Key Biscayne.

In responding to major fires or emergencies, firefighters look like the ordinary heroes they are. Not so glamorous are their basic runs: minor accidents, grass fires, heat exhaustion, school visits, false alarms, and in this case, being called to help someone stuck in an elevator.

Last week, arriving at work early, I took the elevator as usual. Only this time, when the doors closed, nothing happened. Pressing buttons did not help. Then, all of a sudden, the elevator moved up to the 3rd floor, but the doors only cracked open then got stuck. My first thought was, “Great. There goes my productive hours before the office opens.”

I pressed the emergency button and waited.

Just as I opened my laptop to catch up on work, I heard a fire truck arrive. That was quick! I guess the elevator also heard them – the doors suddenly opened as four fire-rescue team members approached, and I was able to get out.

We know firefighters are not looking for praise; most are modest. But I thank God we have Fire Rescue firefighters like Frank Ocando, Charley Hotchkiss, Lia Frary and Andrew Cosler – men and women willing to accept the challenges that come with the job.

Thank you so much. Your dedication to serving the island community and keeping its residents safe is commendable. And your willingness to respond quickly to calls any time of the day or night is much appreciated!