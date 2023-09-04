Labor Day reflection

"Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” – Confucius

Labor Day, celebrated on the first Monday in September, is much more than the unofficial end of summer or a day to find new car deals or furniture sales. It is the day we recognize the labor movement in our country, workers’ rights, and the inherent value of individual effort and teamwork.

So, reflect on this before you fire up the barbecue, head to the beach, or break out your checkbook for one of those deals.

We all work hard at our jobs. We each bring a unique set of skills to it. But it is when we focus our efforts on our values, our mission, and our goals that we can get the best result from our labor. The most satisfaction.

So whether you are a “team” of one or 100, or one of the thousands of people who keep the island of Key Biscayne economic engine running, we hope you take a break today, relax, and feel pride in the effort you make all year to get the job done.

And loving it.