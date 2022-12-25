Living the meaning and the message

Editor’s Note. This editorial was written by Anne Owens, former publisher of Islander News in the Dec. 20, 2007 issue of Islander News. We think this is appropriate in today’s world as we try to, as Anne wrote in 2007, focus on “good news and the works of many groups and organizations which are reaching out to people in need.”

The world was turned upside down over 2,000 years ago by a baby…a star… a few sheep and some shepherds… three wise kings, all led to a barnyard accompanied by a chorus of angels. Villagers had traveled miles on congested roadways to the hometowns of their birth to be registered and ultimately taxed. King Herod had given this order and the people complied, not realizing that God, through the prophets of old, had foretold the event that was about to take place in Bethlehem.

It seems divinely destined as we close another year that Christians approach this season with penitential and joyous hearts to remember the birth of that baby – Jesus. God sent his Son to be named Jesus into the world, to redeem us, save us and love us. This one single event revolutionized the world. Jesus’s mission on earth as he became a grown man was and is to ask us all to love one another and reach out beyond ourselves to spread good news, to help each other, to be a friend; to bring peace and goodwill in our homes, neighborhoods, cities and in the world.

Interestingly, you see, today, mothers and fathers, wives, husbands, children are sending their loved ones to war-torn countries where the prophets of old first preached their message of peace and love. Our military and officials are trying to do just that right now 2,000 years later. God bless them all.

And we, also, can live out the meaning and the message of this wonderful season by following and putting into action the comforting and fulfilling words of our Biblical ancestors.

The Islander News has offered, at this time, its pages for publishing good news and the works of many groups and organizations which are reaching out to people in need.

“God who loves us (all) and gave eternal comfort and good hope through grace will comfort (our) hearts and establish them in every good work and word” (Paul’s second letter to the Thessalonians).

In our frantic preparations, shopping, cooking, decorating, wrapping gifts and all, please let’s take a moment to select a charity our families wish to embrace. Then act together to bring goodwill to others in need.

I pray you feel the love the holidays’ messages offer.

Shalom, Peace in the New year.