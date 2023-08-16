Start of the 2023-24 school year brings with it hope, optimism, and, yes, traffic

Tomorrow, Thursday August 17, kids attending the island’s public and most private schools will hear the familiar sound of the school bell as they return to class after summer vacation.

The days of school marked by uncertainty and remote learning seem like a distant nightmare. Some students, however, are still trying to catch up and adjust.

But here we are now, approaching another school year. The first day likely will be as it has been in recent years: nervous parents, excited students, the rekindling of old friendships, the meeting of new friends, dreading the onslaught of homework, and teachers preparing themselves and their classrooms for the year ahead.

Of course, Key Biscayne school days also bring the likelihood of traffic. Driving onto, around, and out of the island will be more challenging.

Slow down in school zones. Give school buses room to operate. Remain polite and calm on the drop-off and pick-up lines. Do not text and drive; put your phones away. Expect delays.

Also, remember that after school is released, you will find crowds around places like 7-11, The Golden Hog and Starbucks.

We will all need patience — plenty of it.

The new school year also brings new challenges in the classroom. There is an overall teacher shortage, the Florida Department of Education has new controversial mandates for what can be taught, student mental health is top-of-mind, and school security is an ongoing priority.

So, we will need patience – for the children’s sake. Parents, remember, the odds are that your kids will graduate from preschool, middle school, and high school. They need your support.

We also need patience for the teachers and administrators.

Teachers are special. For most of them, it is a calling. They do it to help ensure our children have a bright future. Because there is a shortage of teachers, aides and support staff, the ones in the classrooms can use help. If you have time to spare, volunteer to help out.

What a difference a year makes.

Key Biscayne students are blessed to attend local schools with caring educators, staff members, and administrators. Last year, two schools started the year with new principals: Julissa Peña at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center; Jorge Fleitas at St. Agnes Academy. At MAST Academy, Dr. Cadian Collman-Perez was starting her second year. All have adapted remarkably well to Key Biscayne.

This year, two of the island's Private Schools have new leadership.

St. Christopher’s Montessori School has a new Interim Head of School, Leslie Lasseville, taking over for Debi Roa, who retired after decades of serving the school.

At the Key Biscayne Community Church Day School, Diane Cellura, is retiring after 25 years leading the school. She is replaced by Carolina Labrador as principal and director. We wish Diane well on her retirement, and welcome Carolina to her new role.

And the island’s longtime administrator is back to her school leading with excellence and compassion: Key Biscayne Presbyterian School Director Anne Rothe.

Key Biscayne parents and students should also count their collective blessings. They have such excellent educational opportunities and the availability of outside support from institutions like Motivating Minds and RDCA Academy of Martial Arts.

We are hopeful for the success of every student this year and beyond. Have a fruitful, safe, and fun 2023-24 school year.

For more information on the 2023 school year and the changes facing teachers and students, see this year’s ISLANDER NEWS DIGITAL BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDE, by clicking here.