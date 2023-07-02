We have nothing but pride and appreciation for the volunteer residents who make out 4th of July special

The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner, and just as it has done for the last 64 years, a group of dedicated Key Biscayne resident volunteers is once again providing an incredible venue for island residents and visitors to express their patriotic passion.

Before getting to the specifics, I would like to repeat a key point from the first paragraph: “a group of dedicated Key Biscayne resident volunteers.”

The grand parade, the centerpiece of the Village’s July 4th celebration, is organized, prepared, and conducted by an eclectic group of hard-working individuals. Some were born in the US or on the island; many were born in a foreign country. All of them are bound by their love and appreciation for this country, which has become home for those of us who immigrated here.

The Village government doesn’t organize the day’s events, although it helps by providing resources. There are no high-paid event coordinators involved. It is an event put on by the people.

Large and small towns across this country will hold July 4th festivities, from extravagant celebrations to quaint parades. But you might be hard-pressed to find an event as unique as Key Biscayne’s, put on by such a culturally diverse mix of volunteers.

My hat is off to the Parade Committee and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation for all they do to ensure island residents can celebrate America’s birthday – and express their gratitude for the freedom this country provides – in a patriotic, fun and safe way.

Enjoy Tuesday’s festivities (the Parade starts at 11 a.m. with a flyover), be safe, make sure to say hello to the Islander team during the parade, and HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA!