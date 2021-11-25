What are we thankful for at the Islander News? You!

This is one of those standard Thanksgiving questions asked -- and attempted to be answered -- in newspaper columns much like this one, on social media and through popular memes (who invented those anyway?). Not to mention that it is standard small talk from friends and family before digging into the turkey, lechón or whatever serves as the main protein at your holiday table.

For us at the Islander News, answering that question can’t be done with a simple, one sentence, response, Neither can it sufficiently be explained in a long diatribe that takes us on a trip down memory lane and the “way things used to be.”

So, what are we thankful for?

I give thanks every day, and I venture to say you do as well. How can we not? There is so much to be thankful for! For example, we have, so far, survived the COVID pandemic, which deserves a huge “thanks.”

Then there is health, accomplished kids, incredible grandkids, supportive family -- and I get to work in a beautiful community with the fun, talented and committed professionals who make up the Islander News team.

I could stop right there with my thanks. But that would only be a partial list of what -- and who -- I am thankful for.

I’m actually thankful for far more than I could fit in a single column. But the danger of mentioning specific people, and risk leaving somebody off the list, would change this from a Thankful list to Danger list -- and necessitate a quick ride off the island to escape the wrath of folks I neglected to mention.

So I will do the safe thing and say “you know who you are” -- and not mention names or even initials such as BD, MW, HR, RG, AB, MD, VZ, CS, LL, JG, BS, JC, RD, MS, ME, YR, DG, IL, LL, TR, MM, AB, TA, LB, MP, JR, RL, ED, TR, AF, VG, JM, EZ, AC, SL, IP, BM, AF, SS and dozens more (I only have so many words for this column!).

This Thanksgiving, I’ll set a huge table in my mind and heart for family and friends, living or long departed, but not forgotten. I will reserve a special place at the table for prima Nela, this being the first Thanksgiving we do not have her with us.

And since I am talking about a virtual table – apropos in this pandemic time - we at the Islander News will always have a special seat at our table for you -- our loyal reader. Without your support, we would not be able to share the stories that make our island special.

From the entire Islander News family, here’s wishing you all our gratitude and many more Thanksgivings to come. Stay safe...