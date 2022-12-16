The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well on Key Biscayne.

"Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus" is a line from what has been called the “most reprinted newspaper editorial in the English language” (Wikimedia). It was originally published in the New York newspaper, The Sun, on Sept. 21, 1897, written in response to a letter from an 8-year-old named Virginia O'Hanlon, who asked if Santa Claus was real.

Virginia asked, "Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, 'If you see it in THE SUN it's so.' Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?"

The paper replied, in part (and most famously): "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist, and you know that they abound and give to your life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! how dreary would be the world if there were no Santa Claus! It would be as dreary as if there were no Virginias.”

The editorial was so popular, the newspaper republished it every Christmas season, until it ceased publishing in 1950.

So… circling back to 2022, I ask: Is Santa Claus real? Rather, is the SPIRIT of Santa Claus real?

I believe so.

There is another famous Christmas poem (author unknown) called “The Spirit of Santa Claus” that addresses this question:

It’s last stanza reads: “Each year at Christmas for one special night, We become him and make everything right. But the real spirit of Christmas is in you and in me, And I hope you are old enough now to see That as we believe and continue to give, Our friend Santa Claus will continue to live!”

During this holiday season – with Chanukah starting Sunday and Christmas next weekend – I find myself taking time to reflect and take inventory of the many people and things that fill my life and heart, and for which I am thankful.

If we take a deep breath and really reflect on life on the island, we can clearly feel that the Spirit of Santa is very much alive here. From the philanthropic altruism from the many giving organizations and residents, to walking down Crandon Boulevard (yes, even while dodging e-bikes and scooters), to seeing the smiling faces while visiting The Square or enjoying a cortadito at The Golden Hog. The Spirit is real.

Key residents go out of their way to acknowledge each other, offer greetings, share stories, and help each other. We often overlook these blessings in the hustle and bustle of life. We take them for granted. But these are magical moments – and the holidays are the perfect time for them to be acknowledged.

When I hear about the actions of the Lang kids, Mila and Nash, I am more convinced than ever that the Spirit of Santa Claus is alive and well. Mila and Nash, true Key Rats, who are the only South Florida Ambassadors for the Toys for Tots program and they give unselfishly of their time to collect toys for those less fortunate.

Then there is Michele Estevez, who proudly shows off the back of her Honda Element full of toys that she bought for the Toys for Tots campaign. And Estevez concocted the idea of a decorated golf cart parade, which not only spreads holiday cheer, but – more importantly – ensures island residents get involved in donating toys for the campaign.

The KB Toy Drive and Golf Cart Parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sunday (December 18). The caravan of colorfully decorated carts will travel the island’s streets. There is no entry fee to participate, but each golf cart owner must donate two unwrap toys for the Toys for Tots campaign.

Simple. Fun. Giving.

You see, it’s true. The Spirit of Santa Claus – that spirit of selflessness and generosity that fills our hearts during Chanukah and Christmas – is alive and breathing on the island.

To participate in the Parade, come to The Square Shopping Center by 5 p.m. Sunday with your two unwrapped toys.

The parade route moves from Crandon Boulevard south to W McIntyre Street, on to Fernwood and then continues on. The KB Golf Cart Toy Drive and Parade will end at the Key Biscayne Presbyterian School at 160 Harbor Drive.

If you are unable to participate in the parade but want to donate a toy, they will be collected along the parade route.

See below route map.

For more information, call the Islander News at (305) 361-3333, or email at jrey@islandernews.com. You can also WhatsApp Michele Estevez at (305) 733-7906.