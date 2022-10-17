‘False claims’ about development and campaign funding against Rasco need to stop

Dear Justo,

In my previous note to you during the primaries, I mentioned I am a 47-year resident of the Key. I’ve been very impressed with how you have continued the excellent work started by Ann Owens and her team.

Mayoral candidate Fausto Gomez has repeatedly sent out mailers and placed ads in the Islander News using speculative and false claims attacking Joe Rasco’s honesty and integrity.

He headlines his claims saying that Joe’s “supporters and contributors … support overdevelopment” and that Joe “has been silent” on the issue. This is patently false. None of Joe’s supporters are in favor of overdevelopment on the Key, and Joe has consistently opposed expansion of development or increasing density.

Fausto also claims Joe “has been stockpiling … dark money interests from outside Key Biscayne,” claiming developers “want to line their pockets.” The truth is that the overwhelming majority of Joe’s contributions have been from local Key Biscayners, and Joe has always maintained a position of not supporting overdevelopment of the Key.

These attacks on the ethics and integrity of Joe Rasco, a fellow Key Biscayner with a 40-year record of honest and ethical involvement supporting our island, need to stop.

Fernando Figueredo, PhD