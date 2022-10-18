Fat grafting offers effective option for facial rejuvenation patients

“Dr. Polo, I really would like to do something for my face to help me look younger. I have been happy with fillers so far but would prefer something more permanent, like a facelift. The problem is that I cannot afford to take the time off for recovery. Is there anything that you can do to help me?”

This is an issue that I address commonly in my practice. With the Covid-19 pandemic waning and people getting back to their busy schedules, some of my patients are again struggling to find time for recovery from major surgical procedures.

In 2002, one year after I began practice in plastic surgery, BOTOX® was approved by the FDA. Since that time, we have witnessed tremendous progress in the field of facial injectables. A broad spectrum of excellent neuromodulators (toxins), dermal fillers and other products are now available, as well as established and proven techniques for their application.

In the hands of a qualified, experienced and skilled health care provider, many patients’ goals of aesthetic facial rejuvenation can now be achieved without surgery. Limitations do remain, however, in how much can be accomplished with these minimally invasive and other non-invasive procedures. Many of my injectable patients desire similar results, but a longer duration of effect. Also, the degree of aging changes and/or particular anatomical areas such as the neck may be difficult for me to fully correct without surgery.

Some of these patients seeking more lasting facial rejuvenation, but still with minimal recovery time, may be candidates for autologous fat grafting. Much of facial aging is due to fat resorption leading to deflation and sagging which contributes to loss of a youthful shape and fullness. Especially during the early stages of these changes, I find that fat grafting may be the optimal procedure for lasting rejuvenation. It allows me to restore lost volume exactly where it has occurred in each individual patient. In addition, fat obtained by liposuction holds a high concentration of stem cells, which aid in retention of the grafted fat and further enhance skin and connective tissue rejuvenation at the treated areas.

I begin this procedure by harvesting your own fat from an area of your choice with a mini-liposuction procedure. I then wash and concentrate the fat and precisely reinject it into fat compartments at specific areas of the face. Sites of deflation that I commonly inject include temples and lateral brows, cheeks, posterior jawlines, nasolabial folds, marionette lines and the chin. I prefer to perform this procedure with IV sedation and it only takes about an hour or so. Post-op discomfort should be minimal and manageable with over-the-counter, non-narcotic medications. Downtime is really only the day of surgery and the following day, after which you should be able to resume regular activities.

This procedure involves the transfer of viable fat cells from one area of your body to another. The fat cells and associated tissues must regain blood supply at the recipient site in order to be retained. The fraction that does so remains there permanently and continues to function and age as does the surrounding tissue. With facial fat grafting, up to 75% or more of the grafted volume may be retained, but results vary. Ideal patients, like the one in the photos included, are younger (40s – 50s) and have only mild to moderate skin redundancy. Older individuals or those with more skin excess may ultimately be better off having a facelift.

Be sure to consult with a surgeon certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery to guide you in deciding which surgical or non-surgical option may be best for you.

Dr. Polo is a graduate of the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. He is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner at Miami Plastic Surgery. He has been in practice over 20 years during which time he has remained an active member of the medical staffs of Baptist Hospital and South Miami Hospital. Dr Polo is dedicated to patient safety and education in Plastic Surgery, and he has been recognized by his peers by election to leadership positions including past-president of The Miami Society of Plastic Surgeons and president-elect of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Polo is an expert in Cosmetic Surgery of the face, neck, breasts and body. His greatest expertise is in breast augmentation and mommy makeovers. His practice also encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radio-frequency.

You can email him questions at mpolo@miamiplasticsurgery.com.