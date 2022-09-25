I am flummoxed by what has happened to Key Biscayne’s pleasant, friendly, accessible elections.

Four years ago, when Michael Davey and Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz ran against each other. Michael won, and Luis stayed involved in his community and continues to do vital work. Was there acrimony? Yes. But that came from the GO Bond issue, not the two well-known and well-liked men running against each other.

This time around, we are lucky to have competent, caring individuals running for Mayor, which is a volunteer job!

We should be thankful! Instead, we’ve seen false allegations and distorted truths of a man who is not willing to be told what to do. It reminds me of state-wide and national elections.

These months have been horrific. At first, both candidates – Joe Rasco and Fausto Gomez – were the targets of flyers with negative and untruthful allegations. Now Fausto and his family are under constant attack and the target of distorted facts and untrue accusations from a PAC (political action committees).

Key Biscayne is rated the second most educated city in the nation – we can make up our own minds as to who and what to vote for.

The question is, why fear Fausto? Change?

We all know our island is diverse and the population has close to doubled since incorporation. There are more children, more Latinos, more Europeans, more school choices, and we’re a much wealthier island.

“The way it was” no longer works.

We’re in the 21st Century, with new social dynamics. The entire feel is different. We live in a world that crosses bridges electronically. That is why I support Fausto. He knows who to call, text and email. We’re no longer a secluded paradise. In fact, City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carrollo is trying to make us a political pawn in his reported bid to become City of Miami Mayor.

Fausto is the man of the 21st Century. We need new blood, and his name is Fausto.

H. Frances Reaves, Esq.