It is tragic when anyone is killed or injured when driving, biking, or walking. However, in the case of the telegenic and popular Rickenbacker Causeway, the danger to cyclists is over stressed by local news media, elected officials, and architect-developers when compared to the rest of Miami-Dade County.

Since 2006, there have been six bike casualties on the Causeway, but hundreds more cycling casualties elsewhere in Miami-Dade County.

Further, the majority of the cycling accidents and casualties on the Causeway occurred before the Bear Cut Bridge and Crandon Boulevard bike lanes were upgraded. In addition, the ‘demands’ and ‘calls’ by some activists for protected bike and pedestrian lanes ignore the fact that most of the Causeway indeed has paths completely separated from vehicular traffic and green painted bike lanes.

There are areas, such as the area involved in the latest fatalities, that do need safety improvements, notably where turning cars and bikes interact, as well as some westbound portions of the Causeway that have no barriers.

We need a Plan-A to fix only those elements found to be hazardous to both cyclists and motorists on the Rickenbacker Causeway. In addition, the plan should not cause undue burden on the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County.

Stephan Linn