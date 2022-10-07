There are four viable candidates for Village of Key Biscayne Council for the November election. Here are my thoughts on the four.

I think it is a foregone conclusion that Ed London will be re-elected to Council, as I strongly believe he should be. With his extensive experience in just about all matters concerning the island, I believe Ed is a very valuable asset to our community. While we may disagree on some budget issues, Ed is one of the smartest guys anywhere, and his heart is in the right place. As a fiscal conservative, he brings the balance needed to keep our feet on the ground. I know he will be on the dais.

Oscar Sardiñas made a good showing when he ran in 2020, but maybe wasn’t quite ready then. He certainly is now. Oscar has since put in an enormous amount of time and effort preparing for this election and the next four years. He has studied every issue at hand and has great ideas for potential solutions. He’s ready to go. I thoroughly support Oscar’s candidacy and believe he will be there with Ed.

With the daunting environmental challenges presently facing our Village, Fernando Vazquez, a water resources (environmental) engineer with decades of experience in stormwater infrastructure, looks like the perfect candidate. Although I have not known Fernando for long, I have spoken to him at length about our issues. Fernando knows his stuff. He’s the real deal who will help Brett and Ed, the technical guys on Council, take us forward. And it will be interesting having a concert pianist engineer on the dais. Maybe he’ll play for us.

As a Key Rat with a lot of connections to our community. Nick Lopez-Jenkins is the son of my good friend, Jose Lopez, the Village’s past public works consultant. I’m sure Nick has lots of conversations with his dad who has a wealth of historical knowledge of the Village’s infrastructure. I think Nick’s doing his homework and will be on the dais one day, whether this November or in two years.

Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz

(de la Cruz is a former Village of Key Biscayne Council member)