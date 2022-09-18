Growing up on the Key in a home with exotic animals

At the southern end of Crandon Park, just off of Cabana Road, stands an old but tidy wood-frame house. If you pass by on foot or bicycle, you may not notice it. But the house holds the distinction of being the Key’s last remaining single-family ocean-front home.

These days the county uses the house as office space, but in the late 1960s and 70s Dr. Ron Sampsell, head veterinarian at Crandon Park Zoo, lived there with his family. Though the house is modest in size, with only two bedrooms and one bath, its location can’t be beat. The front yard faces the old zoo property, and the back porch opens to a stretch of white-sand beach.

I grew up with Dr. Sampsell’s youngest daughter, Terri, and we spent many golden hours in that house. In the afternoons, Terri and I frequently made the long walk together from Key Biscayne Elementary School to her house, never knowing what we’d find when we got there.

Terri and her two sisters shared the larger bedroom, their parents occupied the smaller one, and the rest of the house was pretty much given over to the menagerie of young or ailing animals that Dr. Sampsell brought home. Oh, if those walls could talk, what stories they would tell!

Few boundaries seemed to exist between the zoo and the head veterinarian’s home. It was not at all unusual to stumble across a baby kangaroo suspended in a makeshift pouch in the living room, for example, or a recovering barn owl stealing socks from the laundry basket. Bengal tiger cubs born at Crandon also frequented the Sampsell’s home. It was a different era, and encountering exotic animals at the Sampsells’ was an everyday occurrence.

I vividly recall one afternoon at the house when I politely asked to use the bathroom. Mrs. Sampsell instructed me to go ahead but to keep the overhead light off — there was a baby bear sleeping in the bathtub that she did not want disturbed.

Gaining access to the house could be a challenge. For a while a duck named Bruce patrolled their front yard, ruffling his feathers and putting his head down to charge at visitors. We learned to dash inside quickly!

Aardy, the nation’s first captive-born aardvark, was born at Crandon in 1967. After Aardy’s mother demonstrated a lack of interest in her baby, Dr. Sampsell brought Aardy to the house to raise by hand. The first few weeks, Aardy slept in a cardboard box, nestled next to a hot water bottle. Every two hours Dr. Sampsell fed her a mixture of puppy formula, corn syrup, and strained beef liver. After seven months Aardy returned to her enclosure at the zoo without incident.

The Sampsells’ stay in the Cabana Road house came to an end in 1977 when they moved to Valencia, Venezuela, for Dr. Sampsell to serve as director of a local wildlife sanctuary. The family eventually returned to the US, and Dr. Sampsell now lives near Gainesville with Terri — who goes by Terri Lee Rowe— and her husband, Dave.

No one knows for sure how old the Cabana Road house is. Some people speculate it was once part of the Mattheson coconut plantation. But information provided by the county suggests that the house started off in North Miami and was moved to the Key in the 1950s following the county’s right of way acquisition for the Golden Glades Interchange.

Like so many events from that era, documentation is sparse, and we may never know the house’s full origin story. In my mind, the mystery just adds to its mystique. I will forever treasure my memories of spending time with Terri at the house: giggling at slumber parties, daring ourselves to climb ever higher up the sea grape trees, and taking care not to disturb the sleeping bear cub in the bathtub.

To read last week's Lighter Side column, click here.