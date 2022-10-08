Dear Editor:

The recent effects of Hurricane Ian have been destructive to homes, wildlife and people. The Category 4 storm is listed 9th in strength in the past 50 years, and it left almost $50 billion in insured losses. And, it is not just a coincidence that climate change has increased in intensity too.

Climate change influences have made hurricanes more destructive and fatal. The warming sea temperatures have caused increased rain and wind speed. Sea level rise increases the risk for flooding. And at the same time, they are moving slower, making damages disastrous.

The fuels we burn and the emissions we release are threatening Florida's beauty. However, we can limit these egregious effects by encouraging sustainability. This can be done by incentivizing Congress to pass clean energy legislations and putting a tax on carbon emissions. The future of Earth rides on our actions, so we must put mitigating climate change at the center of our agenda.

Sincerely,

Anagha Iyer