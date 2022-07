It's funny: You need only read a couple of minutes into the Old Testament to come to this passage: On the seventh day, He rested from all his work. 3 Then God blessed the seventh day and made it holy, because on it he rested from all the work of creation that he had done.

The good folks at St. Agnes seem not to have read this far; indeed, there are a dozen workers working on their building today, Sunday June 26.

Werner Grob