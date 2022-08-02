In support of Sandra Manzieri for local School Board seat

Last time I wrote to the editor, I brought to light some issues taking place at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center. Instead of acting, I was immediately called a liar by our current School Board member, even though what I had stated was 100% accurate and confirmed by many.

Today I am writing to you to support Sandra Manzieri, a 1st grade teacher at KBK8 Center, who is running for School Board Member Seat District 6. Manzieri was “put up” by us families and teachers because our current School Board member ignored serious administrative issues at our school.

She is the people’s candidate running a grassroots campaign.

During the last year, we had to beg many to get involved, but not Sandra Manzieri. She risked her job and stood up in front of Region/District personnel and our current School Board member at a school PTA meeting where more than 200 were in attendance. She advocated for students, teachers, and parents because they were being ignored.

Sandra Manzieri has no political ties. She is supported and funded by real people because we have witnessed first-hand who she is, and her dedication to her profession and the children. Let’s support a teacher who is running for the right reasons and who has touched the lives of so many in our community. Vote for Sandra Manzieri on August 23.

Kind regards,

Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre