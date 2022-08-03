As do many other Key residents, I take walks and bike rides throughout our Island Paradise. One of our favorite bike rides is on the walking paths in the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

However, I have noticed that many bikers, wearing all of the racing gear and equipment with tuned-up bicycles and thin wheels, use the walking paths as if they were a racetrack, flying through the winding narrow roads at incredible speeds, despite the fact that there are families with children and older people taking strolls. It is certainly an accident waiting to happen. Indeed, I have witnessed multiple near misses that could have ended up in a real tragedy.

Unfortunately, we have seen that educating these bicycle riders to be civilized, slow down, or to care for others’ wellbeing is a losing battle.

One solution would be to install speed bumps along the walking paths so it will stop them in their tracks – pun intended. They are paths for families to take leisurely walks. Speeding bicycles should not be permitted.

This may be a costly solution, but it will be much less costly than the accident that is just waiting for an opportunity to happen.

Lana Montalban