In my days as City Engineer for the City of Miami Beach, I had the opportunity to lead the First Citywide Drainage Master Plan that considered impacts related to Sea Level Rise.

This study, conducted in 2010, was one of a kind back then, and we didn’t have the level of awareness and information that exists today. And yet, we knew that Sea Level Rise would trigger additional demands in the drainage system and that our solutions would have to consider longer investment horizons as we kept up the progressive rising of the tide and stronger storm events. We had a significant challenge in our hands to increase the capacity of our drainage system while minimizing the financial impacts to the residents.

The major storm event we witnessed (last) weekend is a stark reminder that we live in a geographical location with natural physical patterns that need robust infrastructure solutions to sustain our way of living. And one of those is a resilient drainage system that can handle future flooding impacts while minimizing the impacts both physical and financial to our residents.

When one thinks about it, the entire Coastal Seaboard contains over 112 million inhabitants, spread along 14 States, with thousands of coastal communities with billions of dollars of infrastructure assets which include in great part, residential and commercial developments, major transportation systems, logistical hubs such as ports and airports all needing significant protection from the rising waters.

And in South Florida this condition is further exacerbated by our low-lying areas and flat terrains, which make us the “ground zero” of sea level rise.

Fortunately, our Village Council and its Administration have proved to be up to the task by facing this problem head on and setting objectives to begin managing this threat to our community.

For many years, the Village has relied on a woefully inadequate system that could barely handle a small amount of rainfall through a dilapidated age-old pipe system, small pump stations, and minimal discharges to the bay.

The intense rainfall event that took place over the weekend is a wake-up call of how deficient our drainage system is and how we cannot afford any longer to allow our streets to be flooded to the point of no passage and see our properties damaged by standing water. Key Biscayne can no longer afford the status quo.

Our drainage system is in dire need for a major rehaul of pipe sizes, pump stations, as well as discharge and improved water quality capacity through outfalls draining to the Bay.

As indicated, the costs and challenges will eventually be too great for our community to shoulder alone. A coordinated, well-funded federal response is paramount and should include both substantial investments in coastal resilience as well as a comprehensive action plan to define a workable and financially sound solution to offset the burden to our residents. This latter action may ultimately be the only reliable way to protect our community over the long term.

Leaders at all levels of government need to take seriously the risks facing people living along our coast and this urgent call for action. We must prepare our communities for encroaching tides and other impacts of sea level rise even as we make a concerted effort to reduce the heat-trapping emissions that will determine the rate at which the ocean rises over the long term.

As a final note, I would like to emphasize the fact that we are all in this together and that it is important that every resident be part of a unified voice that supports our leaders as they engage in this very challenging undertaking. The solution lies in a community wide effort where everyone contributes to retaining our way of life as we face this challenge head-on in the years to come.

Fernando A. Vazquez P.E