The increase of felonies by juveniles is a natural consequence of illegal acts that have been going on unpunished for too long in our village. Teenagers who commit felonies do not need to be rewarded with more space and activities to keep them busy.

What they do need is to be held accountable and be penalized for their illegal actions. The ideal world where parents assume responsibilities and press charges stopped existing in our universe a long time ago.

It is up to the police, supported by the local government, to penalize felonious acts.

Oria Perez Upegui