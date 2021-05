Hi All,

https://www.change.org/p/key-biscayne-kb-community-recreation-center-for-kids

Please help create a voice for the children. They should not be wearing masks and their recreational center should be fully open. Plenty of links are on the petition.

I have also included a link for the Miami-Dade Public Schools Petition to Unmask Children that can also be signed.

Thank you for your support!

Sincerely,

Nina Wallin