Key Biscayne Beach Club has big plans for celebrating 70th anniversary

The Key Biscayne Beach Club is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and, in true island style, a festive celebration is planned. Committee chair Nancy Stoner says this is a party you won’t want to miss.

The Beach Club has served as the island’s social gathering point ever since it was founded, and it is still central to our sense of community. The club has served as the location for Fourth of July Parade fundraisers, weddings, Easter Sunrise services, memorial gatherings, Key Rat reunions, community cookouts and so much more. Is there anyone on the Key who hasn’t attended a birthday party at the Beach Club?

When the Mackle Brothers developed what was originally known as Biscayne Key Estates in the 1950s, families flocked to the island in droves. The opportunity to purchase a single-family home at an affordable price was attractive, but perhaps even more alluring was the Mackles’ promise of resort-style living with easy access to the beach. To make good on that promise, the brothers acquired a long-term lease to beach-front property and the Beach Club was born. In June of 1952, all 250 families then living on the island were invited to the club for a cookout.

Though some things have changed over the years, much at the Beach Club has remained the same. The low-slung, concrete-block clubhouse, designed by noted Miami architect Robert Fitch Smith and constructed in1958, still stands. The building’s original terrazzo floors, with inlaid shuffle boards, are still intact. When the porcelain water fountain in the courtyard was damaged recently by an errant soccer ball, it was replaced by a fountain that looks much like the original. Iconic thatched palmetto-leaf chickee huts have provided welcome shade on the Beach Club property since the 1960s. A large anchor, a gift of the Emmons family, has stood at the entrance to the club since the 1980s.

Current Beach Club manager Paul Zuccarini fondly recalls spending childhood weekends with his family at the club back in the late 1960s and early 70s. “My mom tells me the objective was to bring the kids to the beach to tire us out so we’d go home and sleep at night. I think parents today still do the same thing!”

Though many people dislike the sargassum weed that washes up on the beach from time to time, Zuccarini has a different take. “As kids we cherished the sargassum weed when it came in. We used to shake it and find sargassum fish and shrimp. That was a lot of fun.”

Chris Biggers, president of the Board of Directors, describes the club as “a peaceful, happy place.” Her favorite time to visit is in the late afternoon, when the temperature has cooled off a bit. She enjoys sitting on the beach and reading, or walking along the tideline to look for sea beans, or just enjoying the sound of the lapping waves. There’s something timeless about the place. As Biggers puts it, “you go there and you feel like you are on the old Key Biscayne.”

The Beach Club has always been family-oriented. Stoner recalls a Sunday years ago, when her boys were young. She took them to the Beach Club and who should they happen to run into but President Richard Nixon, his daughter Julie and her children. It was just a regular family outing, and all the kids played together. Stoner notes that now her grandchildren go to the Beach Club and play with her friends’ grandchildren.

Jamie McCaughan Tompkins, who serves as the Board’s secretary, grew up going to the Beach Club. She, along with many others, vividly recalls seeing Ralph Foster, Dick Vernon, and John Felton sitting in the front breezeway as a sort of informal welcoming committee. Tompkins’ grandparents were among the club’s original members and now her daughters are fourth generation.

The Beach Club epitomizes community. “We go to the Beach Club to reconnect with what’s important,” says Tompkins. “When my girls get to the club, they don’t want to leave. They go with friends, or run into friends there, or meet new friends. That’s what life on the Key is all about – the community. We care about each other.”

Zuccarini recognizes the importance of the Beach Club as a family tradition. “What I’m trying to do as manager is duplicate what I remember as a child,” he admits. “We want to give today’s children the opportunity to have fun, whether it’s on the playground or snorkeling in the shallow water. That’s really my goal – to keep this a family place where people can be comfortable and relax.”

David McDanal describes the Beach Club as “an amazing place where the kids can run around and feel safe.” He appreciates the open-air clubhouse, pointing out that there’s a breeze even in the summer. When asked, McDanal says that there is not much he would change about the Beach Club. “I would say the Beach Club is like your grandmother’s biscuits – they have always been the best and any so-called ‘improvement’ would more likely be a detriment.”

Ana Urrechaga echoes the sentiments about the Beach Club being a wonderful place for families. “I like how casual the place is,” she says. “Parents can visit with each other while the kids hang out together.” Her son, Sebastian, had a great experience working at the Club last summer. “He rode his bike to work and got to practice interacting with people, which really helped him prepare for high school.”

Beatrice Blanco Wolcott lives on Ocean Drive and thinks of the Beach Club as her backyard. “We go there with the kids to have breakfast on the beach and like to spend Friday evenings there unwinding.” As she puts it, “Life is moving fast but it is always chill at the Beach Club. It’s something we all need.”

Despite its timelessness, the Beach Club has still managed to move forward, and it is flourishing. There are all kinds of activities now that weren’t always available, including a playground, a volleyball court, table tennis, morning yoga classes, storage space for kayaks and paddleboards, and a floating “lilypad” mat for lounging on the water.

Last summer the club set up a waterslide on Wednesdays, and the Friday evening Happy Hours are quite popular. The spiral notebook sign-in sheet at the front has been replaced by a friendly staffer with an electronic check-in system, and items such as t-shirts and beach towels are available for purchase. The Beachside Cafe serves a tasty lunch and early dinner on Fridays through Sundays, offering everything from burgers to shrimp and salmon bowls.

In honor of the club’s 70th Anniversary, Stoner, Tompkins and the planning committee are organizing two exciting events to take place on Saturday, November 5. Daytime events featuring a DJ and friendly competitions – such as tug-of-war and sack races – will be open to all Beach Club families, with food available for purchase.

Once the sun goes down, the Club will host an “Old Florida” themed event for adults only, featuring a live band, food stations, dancing, and nostalgic decor. The dress code is casual. “It’s a come-as-you-are type of event,” says Stoner. “It’s an opportunity for old friends and new to get together, share memories, and celebrate the Beach Club.”

The 70th Anniversary Celebration is hosted by the Beach Club along with the KB Historical & Heritage Society and the KB Community Foundation. There is no charge for the daytime activities, which are open to all club members. The evening event is open to Beach Club members as well as the public. Tickets are $100 and are selling fast, so make sure to purchase one soon if you would like to attend. Go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/key-biscayne-beach-clubs-70th-anniversary-tickets-428644857307 or click here to purchase.

