Can you imagine that this beach was enjoyed by the Tequesta Indians way before Christ was born.

They lived in this part of Florida over 2,000 years ago. They fished, hunted and ate what plants grew wild in this area, including roots from native plants.

Just think of the Key Biscayne beaches with only a few joggers, or swimmers, or fishermen. It must have been really a paradise. No traffic, no pollution, all positive people working for the community and trying to help each other.

It must have been the best place in the world!

-Jorge Blanco