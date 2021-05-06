On Saturdays and Sundays, even when there is just a moderate wind, you can count over 20 kite surfers plying their boards right and left at a fast pace -- usually in the area of the beach between Oceana and Key Colony.

These surfers may or may not be village residents but they get access to our beach through the entrance at the end of Sonesta Drive. They set camp at this location and take over a significant portion of the sand because they park their kites on the sand until they are ready to go.

These kites are not miniscule.Then they have to get their kites up and running. They do it at the shore, creating a nuisance for anyone walking on the beach there. And it is more than a nuisance because through inexperience or changing winds sometimes the kite comes down unexpectedly and could hit someone if that person is not paying attention.

By-the-way, the same situation occurs when the surfer is coming out of the water and wants to park the kite back on the sand.

A more dangerous situation occurs once the surfer is in the water. The protocol calls for surfers to move out from the shore as perpendicular to the shore as possible.

Not all surfers have equal skills; some are incapable of successfully controlling the kite and the wind brings them down close to the shore. And there you are, bathing at the beach and you see this board coming in your direction. These boards can move pretty fast

The weather is getting warmer and the number of people in our beach and in our waters will increase with the warmer weather. Bad things are more likely to happen then. It is my opinion that our village council should revisit their decision to allow kitesurfing on our beach.

We do not want anyone hurt if it is preventable. The northern end of Crandon Park Beach has traditionally been used by kite surfers because there is no swimming or bathing in that area. That to me is a very viable alternative for kite surfers.

-Julio J Diaz