Latest Village budget spending proposal is too high

While watching the latest Village Council budget meeting on Sept. 6, I was reminded of the old saying that states: “He who doesn’t understand history is doomed to repeat it.” Specifically, it was evident we continue to find ways to spend financial windfalls when they happen, which will inevitably lead to higher taxes when those windfalls disappear, resulting in ever increasing spending over time. This imprudent habit being additionally burdensome this year, given the current inflationary times and spiraling costs households are currently experiencing across the board.

To put things in perspective, let me first recap historical Village budget trends and where we stand today:

Between 2008 and 2018, as village property values increased by 47%, millage rates decreased a mere 6.2%. The windfall in revenue combined with minimal tax relief resulted in unwarranted budget cushions, inflated budgets, and large surpluses.

Between 2018 and 2020, the village experienced consecutive years of property value declines, resulting in increased millage rates to close budget gaps. Overall spending continued to grow.

Last year, in addition to the large infusion of federal stimulus dollars the village received, there was another $1.3 million reduction in debt services driven by the historically low interest rates. Both windfalls were once again spent and embedded in a continuing escalating annual budget.

Bottom line, total spending went up 31% from $27.1 million in 2008 to $35.5 million in 2022, significantly outpacing inflation and population growth. According to the census, the population increased by 17% from 12,344 in 2010 to 14,487 today, having peaked in 2020 at 14,809.

This year, once again, the village is experiencing a financial windfall as a result of the disproportionate increase in property values. As of this writing, the Village Council intends to once again spend the windfall on higher budgets and added surpluses. The latest proposal is for a 9% tax increase with a minimal 1.1% reduction in millage rate, going from 3.1990 to 3.1620.

This budget also includes a $10 million surplus, which is equal to 30% of the total annual Village budget.

As proposed by some council members, it is time to break this vicious over-and-above-reason spending cycle. The current budget needs to be sent back to our highly competent staff to come back with a reasonable plan that maintains needed services while eliminating above-norm cost escalation. This can be accomplished by right-sizing department budgets, reducing the surplus, or a combination of both.

During these difficult times, with household budgets under inflationary siege we can no longer afford business as usual. There is no better time to break this cycle than now.

Al Menendez