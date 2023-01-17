In Tuesday night’s Key Biscayne Village Council agenda, there is item, 10.D, that reads, “Adopting the Key Biscayne VisioLTR_Vn Plan; Providing for Implementation.”

The Vision Plan is recommended for adoption by the Village Manager and the Director - Building, Zoning & Planning Department.

I have not seen it in its final version. It is premature to have it adopted now.

The last version that I personally saw was a draft around June 2022. A final version should be circulated to the residents. We should have a chance to review it and comment on it, not just have it reviewed & recommended by our administration.

Do you think like I do?

Servando M. Parapar