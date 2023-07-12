4th of July parade and fireworks appreciated By Tilky Lopez Blanco Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Share Facebook Twitter Email Letters to the Editor: ASK Club members on their parade float, which won Best Overall. Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Awesome!!! Fireworks were spectacular!!!Thank you to all that made it possible!!!Tilky Lopez Blanco MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR HEADLINES 4th of July parade and fireworks appreciated Reader appreciates Islander staff More Stories » Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Key Biscayne Miami 4th Of July July 4th Fourth Of July Fireworks Parade Letter To The Editor Tilky Lopez Blanco Recommended for you Most Popular by Isabel Papp / Special to Islander News Which are the best 10 golf balls in the US? By Mitch Perry / Florida Phoenix / Special to Islander News 23 states have decriminalized cannabis; which Presidential candidate would legalize recreational use at federal level? By Michael Moline / Florida Phoenix / Special to Islander News “It’s going to happen. It’s just a question of when,” federal ruling could allow sports betting in FL in time for college and pro football By Mitch Perry / Florida Phoenix / Special to Islander News FL lists driver licenses issued to undocumented immigrants in 5 states invalid due to new immigration law By Jackie Llanos / Florida Phoenix / Special to Islander News National study finds up to nine “forever chemicals”in FL’s tap water Latest e-Edition Islander News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Recommended For You ‘I couldn’t be happier!’ Anthony Michael Hall reveals he’s secretly been a dad to a baby boy for more than a month ‘I had a lot of therapy to get this book done!‘ Britney Spears opens up about undergoing counselling before she could tackle bombshell memoir Divorce war! Close pal of Kevin Costner’s ex-wife claims he wants to make her life ‘living hell’ amid their bitter split She’s no bimbo doll! Margot Robbie declares ‘Barbie’ film tackles concept of power ‘hierarchy’ Hiker rescued days after failing to return from solo Washington hike