We need a complete overhaul. Village Council meetings are too long, repetitive, excessively wordy, with priorities not in line with our interest and urgency.

If you want a blunter way of putting it: They're out of whack, with a loss of interest.

Set new ground rules: 1.Get the subjects of importance up front. 2. Don’t speak unless you can add something of importance. 3. Keep it short and to the point. 4. Get rid of the Clerk’s “Key Biscayne” repetitiveness in getting ordinances approved; once is enough at the beginning to cover everything. 5. Make it a three-hour meeting for timely topics; stuff like “storm water disposal” should be a special five-hour meeting.

Regular Council meetings need a “Clean Sheet” change.

Ed Meyer