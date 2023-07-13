A Neighbors Association is born in Key Biscayne

For all neighbors, friends and residents who are not aware, the Key Biscayne Neighbors Association (KBNA) is a non-profit, non-political group established for the purpose of informing the community about issues our local government is dealing with. The Neighbors Association will provide a friendly space to exchange information, ideas and concerns each one of us might have. It will also address problems and will promote cooperative actions.

Their first meeting was held last week and had an incredible turnout. Lots of residents attended and eagerly participated in this event.

KBNA invited two wonderful speakers from Coral Gables to help us understand the important role this new association will have for our Village and our community. They introduced us to Sue Kawalerski, President of the Coral Gables Neighbors Association and Dr. Gordon Sokoloff, President of Ponce Neighbors Association.

Kawalerski spoke about how the Coral Gables Neighbors Association (CGNA) was formed and became a leading voice for greater community participation in the decisions made at City Hall. She told us how they stopped massive projects that would have disrupted the quality of life of Coral Gables residents.

After CGNA had several successes, they started getting inquiries from residents of other neighborhoods in Coral Gables asking for help in their neighborhoods, and the more inquiries they got, the more they expanded.

You may ask what does KBNA have in common with CGNA?

Their mission: To ensure the quality of life Coral Gables residents came to enjoy and why they moved to Coral Gables to begin with.

I don't have to emphasize the reason why we residents have moved to Key Biscayne and made it our home, enjoying our island's quality of life, providing our children with outstanding education and a sense of community. The fact that we are a small community, where we greet and know our neighbors, raise our children, see them grow and become the great men and women they are, makes our island unique, and for this reason and with this purpose in mind is why Key Biscayne Neighbors Association was formed!

Let's get involved and work together towards the well-being of our community. Let's make it our mission to watch over what we love most: Key Biscayne.

Susana Braun